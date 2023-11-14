Mahindra Files Patent For Two New Vehicles: Thar.e. & Scorpio-N Global Pikup

Mahindra has a lot of new products in its pipeline, although the brand holds a long list of pending orders for its existing line-up. The company has recently revealed a couple of products in South Africa, while some of its upcoming products have been snapped while they are on their test runs. Now, the brand has patented two of its upcoming products, namely the Mahindra Thar.e. and the Global Pikup. The latter is based on the Scorpio-N. Patent filings reveal that both of these products are in development and will be making their way to production in the near future.

Mahindra Thar.e.

Showcased in South Africa a couple of months back, the Thar.e. looks every bit ravishing. It features a bold and utilitarian exterior with enough cues to look futuristic. The electrified Thar will also be a modern product on the inside with a central pivoting screen, along with rugged door handles. Unlike its ICE counterpart, the Thar.e. gets a 5-door layout. Also, the spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate. It is rather interesting to see that Mahindra has patented the vehicle in the same form as its concept avatar.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Global Pikup

Talking of the Global Pikup, it was revealed in its concept form. However, the company has now filed patent drawings for the upcoming Scorpio-N Getway pickup truck. As can be seen in the images, the Scorpio-N Global Pikup gets a slightly different front fascia. It features a new, more edgier grille and restyled headlamp assembly. Also, the Pikup gets a flatbed with a cabin to seat five. Resultantly, Scorpio-N Pikup misses out on the third row. It could be launched by next year, with the same powertrain choices as the Scorpio-N - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel.