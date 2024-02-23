Mahindra Introduces New Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant At Rs 16.99 Lakh

In a recent update to its lineup, Mahindra has introduced the new Scorpio N Z8 Select variant, filling the gap between the mid-range Z6 and the top-tier Z8 trims. This addition provides consumers with another option to consider, offering a balance of features and affordability. Priced starting from Rs 16.99 lakh, the Scorpio N Z8 Select variant offers versatility by being available with all engine and transmission options of the Scorpio N lineup. Mahindra has announced that this variant will hit the market from March 1, 2024. Let’s delve into the details of this vehicle.

Scorpio N Z8 Specifications

The Scorpio N Z8 Select variant offers the choice between the powerful 203hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the efficient 175hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. This vehicle ensures a dynamic driving experience across diverse road conditions.

Scorpio N Z8 Features

The Scorpio N Z8 Select variant maintains essential features and safety equipment. While it may lack some premium features like push-button start and dual-zone climate control, it retains several desirable features found in its higher-spec sibling. These include 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lighting, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, rear disc brakes, and a comprehensive safety suite comprising six airbags and ESC.

Scorpio N Z8 Price Details

Scorpio N Z8 is positioned between the existing Z8 and Z6 trims. It offers an appealing proposition for buyers seeking a blend of features and affordability. Scorpio N Z8 is priced between Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh ex-showroom and it provides significant value, with a premium of Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 1.65 lakh less than its higher-spec Z8 counterparts.