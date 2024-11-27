Mahindra Launches BE 6e And XEV 9e Electric SUVs; Prices Start At Rs 18.90 Lakh

Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9e Electric SUVs: Mahindra launched its flagship Electric Origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e. Built on an electric origin architecture INGLO, BE 6e starts at Rs 18.90 Lakh and XEV 9e at Rs 21.90 Lakh. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom. The prices for the full lineup of both electric SUVs will be revealed at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show in January, with deliveries scheduled to begin by the end of February or early March 2025.

Mahindra BE 6e: Battery, Range, Power, And Features

The BE 6e comes with two battery packs: 59kWh and 79kWh. The smaller 59kWh battery, delivers a maximum power of 228bhp and 380Nm of torque, while the larger 79kWh battery, offers 281bhp and 380Nm of torque. With the larger battery pack, it offers a claimed range of 682km (ARAI-certified). The SUV can accelerate from 0–100kmph in 6.7 seconds.

Coming to the features, the new Mahindra BE 6e offers dual 12.3-inch floating screens, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, three drive modes, wireless phone charging, connected car technology, and an AI interface. It also gets 7 airbags and an ADAS suite.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Battery, Range, Power, And Features

Similar to the BE 6e, the XEV 9e is also offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. With the higher battery pack, the range of the XEV 9e is claimed to be 656 km. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

On the features front, the new Mahindra XEV 9e offers three 12.3-inch displays (digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen, and a passenger-side display), new flat-bottom steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS Level 2, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, 16-speaker Harman-Kardon, and more.