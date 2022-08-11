After the recent launch and opening of bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N. The Indian automaker is trying to increase its sales numbers by offering attractive discounts and offers on its multiple models and accessories. For the month of August, the UV maker has announced discounts on models like XUV300 compact SUV, KUV100 NXT, Bolero MPV, and Marazzo MPV. Here are the details of the discounts you can avail of on the aforementioned Mahindra models.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 is one of the most promising candidates from the automaker in the SUV segment. The SUV is well equipped with features and is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine working with the options of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT gearbox. And you can buy the compact SUV with discounts of up to Rs 30,000 and accessories of Rs 10,000 for certain variants, which makes it a total of discount up to Rs 40,000.

Mahinda Marazzo

The Marazzo, which is available in both seven- and eight-seater versions, is renowned for its functionality and roomy interiors. A single 1.5-liter diesel engine with 123 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission powers the MPV. On certain MPV versions, Mahindra is providing a total cash discount of up to Rs 25,000.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra KUV100 NXT carries the title of being the smallest SUV of the brands and is offered in a 6-seat configuration. The small-sized SUV is powered by a petrol 1.2-litre engine working with a 5-speed manual transmission gearbox. In the month of August, the car is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 15,00 and accessories of Rs 10,000 bringing the total up to Rs 25,000.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero is the longest-running model from the Indian automakers and in known for being a rugged 7-seater SUV. It is to be noted that the Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine working with a 5-speed manual transmission. The SUV is now available with discounts of up to Rs 10,00 and accessories worth Rs 10,000 giving it a total of Rs 20,000.