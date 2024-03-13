Mahindra Registers Trademark For Upcoming Electric XUVs: Reports

Mahindra has recently registered trademarks for its upcoming electric XUVs. Among the trademarked names are XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO, and XUV 1XO, hinting at electric versions of popular SUVs such as the XUV700, XUV500, and XUV300, as well as a compact SUV EV. These EVs are scheduled for launch in December 2024.

Performance

According to reports, All upcoming EVs from Mahindra will be developed on the current INGLO platform, ensuring robust performance and reliability. Larger SUVs are expected to feature battery packs ranging from 60 to 80 kWh in capacity, providing ample range for everyday driving. While the XUV 7XO and 5XO may offer both single-motor and dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) options, the XUV 3XO and 1XO are likely to feature a single electric motor configuration.

Range and Efficiency

Mahindra's electric SUVs with the XUV 7XO, 5XO, and XUV 3XO are expected to come with ranges between 400 and 450 km on a single charge. The compact XUV 1XO is anticipated to offer a range of 200 to 250 km, catering to urban commuters and city dwellers.

Innovative Features

One of the most intriguing revelations is the sighting of a triple-screen dashboard in an XUV.e9 test mule. This cutting-edge technology spans nearly the entire width of the dashboard, offering a symmetrical design format rarely seen in SUVs. While it's speculated that the XUV 7XO and 5XO could adopt this triple-screen setup, the XUV 3XO and 1XO may stick to a single touchscreen infotainment system.

Safety and Connectivity

The larger models, such as the XUV 7XO and 5XO, are expected to feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with expanded capabilities. Meanwhile, the XUV 3XO and 1XO will likely incorporate critical ADAS features like blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, and driver drowsiness detection to enhance driver safety.