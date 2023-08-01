Mahindra Scorpio-N Getaway Pickup Truck Teased: Here's How It May Look Like

When the Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in the Indian market, everyone was ready to hear the good news of the Scorpio-N Getaway pickup truck’s unveiling. However, the Scorpio-N Getaway is still out of sight. But with a new teaser from Mahindra, it is in the air that the Scorpio-N Getaway pickup truck will be unveiled in Cape Town, South Africa on August 15. Earlier there were rumours that the homegrown brand is preparing to launch the Mahindra Thar 5-door on Independence Day. However, the company is likely to be unveiling the new-gen Getaway pickup truck.

Get ready to go global.



Experience freedom. Break boundaries. Our new Global Pik Up vision is ready to be unleashed. #Futurescape #GoGlobal



Cape Town, South Africa

15th August, 2023 pic.twitter.com/5BEDzDU9D2 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) July 29, 2023

In the teaser, the foot board is visible, along with Mahinda’s new Twin Peaks logo. Moreover a top-view of the pickup truck is visible, while spare tyre seems to be mounted on the loading deck itself. A sunroof is also visible in the teaser, shared by Mahindra Automotive with caption, “”Get ready to go global. Experience freedom. Break boundaries. Our new Global Pik Up vision is ready to be unleashed. #Futurescape #GoGlobal”

Well, multiple renderings of the Scorpio-N pickup truck have surfaced on the internet in the recent past. The most accurate and realistic came from digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania. From the front end, it is unmistakably the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N. The designer has not changed anything on the front face, and it continues to look brute. Until the b-pillar, things look the same.

After the C-pillar, the roofline is chopped-off to give the truck a bed, and a chunky roll bar is placed to give it some extra butchness. Moreover, a set of aftermarket rims, shod with AT tyres are also added here. For masculine appeal, the roll bar also gets multiple auxiliary lamps.

On the whole, this rendering from SRK Designs gives a neat idea of what the new Scorpio-N Getaway pickup truck could look like. Sadly, Mahindra hasn’t confirmed anything about its arrival yet.