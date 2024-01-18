Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel Launched In India At Rs 6.61 Lakh: Details

Mahindra has updated its small commercial vehicles offering - Supro, for the Indian market. The new Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel series is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.61 lakh, ex-showroom. The truck will be available in both diesel and CNG Duo iterations. With the new updates, Mahindra claims that Supro is now a more superior power, refreshed design cues, along with increased focus on safety and comfort.

Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel Price

The Supro Profit Truck Excel series offers competitive pricing, with the Diesel variant priced at ₹6.61 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the CNG DUO variant at ₹6.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Following the success of the Supro CNG Duo, which has contributed to a six-fold increase in the brand's volume, the new Supro Profit Truck Excel reinforces Mahindra's commitment to offering versatile platforms with multiple engine and fuel options, modern style, advanced safety and technology features.

Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel Mileage

The Supro Profit Truck Excel stands out with its key features, emphasising mileage, toughness, ruggedness, and the ability to handle versatile loads efficiently. It is designed to cater to the increasing demand for volumetric goods, particularly in the rapidly growing e-commerce sector. The Supro Profit Truck Excel stands out for its best-in-class payload capacity of 900 kg (Diesel) & 750 kg (CNG Duo), enhanced safety feature with an Anti-Roll Bar which provides stability to the 2050 mm wheelbase, 5-speed transmission. The Supro Excel Diesel achieves a fuel efficiency of 23.6 Km/l, while the Supro Excel CNG Duo, with a capacity of 105L, delivers an impressive 24.8 km/kg and boasts a remarkable range of over 500 km.

Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel Specs

The new SCV is equipped with a powerful 19.4 kW Direct Injection Diesel Engine and 20.01 kW Positive Ignition CNG Engine BS6 RDE-compliant engine, providing 55 Nm and 60 Nm torque respectively. The vehicle features R13 tyres and boasts 208 mm of ground clearance, ensuring higher performance and pickup even with a full load. The Supro Profit Truck Excel boasts a reinforced chassis with a significantly increased thickness, delivering a remarkable 19% surge in stiffness for unparalleled durability and performance. Complemented by a bolstered suspension, this truck sets a new standard for robustness and resilience.