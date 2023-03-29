Mahindra Thar Reaches Production Milestone of 100,000 Units In 2.5 Years Since Launch

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that its iconic off-roader, the new Thar, has reached a production milestone of 100,000 units. The Mahindra Thar has achieved this production milestone in less than 2.5 years, and highlights the popularity and success of this SUV in India. The Thar is now available in both 4x4 and RWD variants, providing customers with multiple options to choose from. Introduced back in August 2020, with deliveries beginning in October 2020, the all-new Thar came with a new design language, added features, and petrol and diesel engine options with both MT and AT gearbox options.

Initially launched in 4x4 variants, the new Thar is now available in RWD variants as well, making it more affordable than before. While the 4x4 is made for off-road enthusiasts having features like a mechanical locking differential and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case, the RWD variant is for customers looking for an affordable high-stance SUV offering a lifestyle design and made for both highway and city use.

Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone of 100,000 units of the Mahindra Thar. It is an SUV that has captured the imagination and hearts of adventure and lifestyle enthusiasts alike. We have seen the Thar evolve from being a hardcore off-roader to a vehicle that has become a symbol of freedom, passion, and the ultimate lifestyle SUV.

We are thrilled to see the Thar become a part of so many memories and journeys, be it a camping adventure or a weekend getaway with friends. We are grateful to our customers for their trust and love towards the Thar and we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences, every single day."