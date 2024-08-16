Planning To Buy Mahindra Thar Roxx? All You Need To Know About Bookings, Test Drives, Deliveries

Mahindra Thar Roxx - Booking, Test Drive, Delivery Details: Mahindra's 5-door Thar has been launched, named Mahindra Thar Roxx, starting at Rs 12.99 lakh. While the prices of all variants have not been announced yet, the starting price is quite competitive and may attract a large number of customers.

However, bookings, test drives, and deliveries have not started yet, so customers will have to wait a bit longer. If you are planning to buy the Thar Roxx, you should note a few important dates, such as when the bookings will begin, when the test drives will start at showrooms, and when deliveries will commence.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Important Dates

At the launch event, Mahindra announced that the bookings for the Thar Roxx will open from October 3, 2024, and test drives at the showrooms will start from September 14, 2024. The deliveries for the Thar Roxx will commence on Dussehra (October 12).

Mahindra Thar Roxx Price List

-- MX1 MT Petrol (RWD): Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom

-- MX3 AT Petrol (RWD): Rs 14.99 lakh, ex-showroom

-- MX1 MT Diesel (RWD): Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom

-- MX3 MT Diesel (RWD): Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom

-- MX5 MT Diesel (RWD): Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom

-- AX3L MT (RWD): Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom

-- AX5L AT (RWD): Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom

-- AX7L MT (RWD): Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Engine Options

It offers two engine options: a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L diesel unit, producing 177PS with 380Nm and 175PS with 370Nm, respectively. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The lower variants of the SUV come with RWD, while the higher variants feature a 4WD configuration, demonstrating its off-road capabilities.

Features

The new Thar Roxx comes packed with impressive features, including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a 560W amplifier, and ventilated front seats.

For safety, Mahindra has equipped this off-road SUV with advanced features such as Level 2 ADAS, a tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, hill hold and descent control, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.