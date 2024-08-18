Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-Wise Features & Prices: Must Check Before Booking

Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-Wise Features & Prices: The Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at Rs 12.99 lakh. As of now, the prices of all variants have not been revealed. Well here are the variant-wise prices and features:

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Variant: It features LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 18-inch steel wheels, 6 airbags, ESP with BLD, seat belt reminders for all passengers, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start, electric power steering, engine start/stop, steering-mounted controls, a tire direction monitoring system, Watt's link suspension, frequency-dependent damping (FDD), a 60:40 split rear seat, rear AC vents, fabric upholstery, front sliding armrest, driver seat height adjustment, analog dials with a MID cluster, 4 speakers, power windows, a 12V socket, rear USB-C port, remote central locking, height-adjustable front seat belts, a sunglass holder, LED turn indicators on the fender, a lead me/follow me home function in the headlamps, side footstep, and ISOFIX.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Variant: In addition to the features of MX1, it gets a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system, wireless Android Auto, wired Apple CarPlay, Gen II adventure statistics, drive modes (Zip & Zoom), selectable terrain modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud), cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger, reverse camera, rear wiper and washer, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear armrest with cup holder, two front USB ports (Type-C 15W + Type-A data port), rear defogger, one-touch up/down driver’s power window, and a spare wheel cover.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Variant: In addition to features of the MX3 variant, it boasts a single pane sunroof, R18 diamond cut alloy wheels, ELD-electric locking differential (Only 4x4 Variants), an acoustic windshield, LED daytime running lamps, LED front fog lamps, footwell lighting, tyre pressure monitoring system, leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering, auto headlamp, auto wiper, front park sensors and 2 tweeters.

Top-End Variants

Mahindra Thar Roxx Price List

-- MX1 MT Petrol (RWD): Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

-- MX3 AT Petrol (RWD): Rs 14.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

-- MX1 MT Diesel (RWD): Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

-- MX3 MT Diesel (RWD): Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

-- MX5 MT Diesel (RWD): Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

-- AX3L MT (RWD): Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

-- AX5L AT (RWD): Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

-- AX7L MT (RWD): Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom.