Mahindra Veero LCV Launched In India With Diesel And CNG Variants, Starting At Rs 7.99 Lakh; Check Features, Mileage

Mahindra Veero LCV India Launch: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded its Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) lineup and launched the 'All-New Veero' in the Indian market.

The newly launched Light Commercial Vehicle is based on the new Urban Prosper Platform (UPP), which is India's first multi-energy modular CV platform and can spawn both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric models.

It is built on a multi-energy modular platform, offering diesel, CNG, and electric variants. The manufacturer has launched the diesel and CNG versions while the EV will be launched later.

Mahindra Veero Price And Mileage

Mahindra has introduced the Veero, with prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the V2 variant, featuring a 2,765 mm cargo deck. The larger 3,035 mm cargo deck option is priced at Rs 8.54 lakh for the V2, Rs 8.69 lakh for the V4, Rs 8.89 lakh for the V6, and Rs 9.56 lakh for the top-end V6 variant. Buyers can also opt for a driver airbag in the V2 and V4 variants for an additional Rs 15,000.

The Veero is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mDI diesel engine producing 59.7 kW and 210 Nm of torque, or a Turbo mCNG engine that delivers 67.2 kW and 210 Nm of torque.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the diesel variant offers 18.4 km/l, while the CNG version provides 19.2 km/kg. It also boasts a best-in-class service interval of 20,000 km.

Mahindra Veero Features:

The vehicle offers a car-like cabin experience with first-in-segment features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, USB charger, power windows, and steering-mounted controls. It also includes reclining seats and climate control for added comfort.

In terms of safety, the Veero comes equipped with a driver airbag, reverse parking camera, and complies with AIS096 crash safety standards. It features air conditioning with a heater and demister, a full TFT instrument cluster, and a certified seating arrangement for the driver plus two passengers (D+2).

Adding further, the vehicle is equipped with a safety features include a false start avoidance system and an immobiliser for enhanced security.