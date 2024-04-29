Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Live Today; What We Know So Far

Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch in India Live: Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to launch its facelifted version of XUV 300, renamed as XUV 3XO today. The company has been maintaining anticipation among Mahindra enthusiasts by revealing multiple teasers. Some of the features revealed by the company are given below.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Features Live:

The Mahindra XUV 3XO boasts a new front grille flanked by vertically fitted LED headlamps with LED DRLs. It will come with new connected LED taillamps along with new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interior of this subcompact SUV will get a redesigned dashboard layout. It will feature a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system with a 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and a new digital instrument panel. One of the teasers from the company revealed that the vehicle will boast a dual-zone automatic climate control system. It will also feature a new steering wheel, front-ventilated seats and a segment-first panoramic sunroof.



The 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO will have Adrenox Connect technology. The owners will be able to remotely adjust the temperature inside the vehicle, by using the Adrenox Connect app on their smartphones,

In terms of safety, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to feature six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mahindra XUV 3XO Spec Live:

Mahindra XUV 3XO will feature a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the diesel engine. Notably, it will replace the previous 6-speed AMT. The teaser by the company shows a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds. It will also get an ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 20.1 kmpl. The XUV 3XO is expected to retain the same petrol and diesel engines as its predecessor. Mahindra has also confirmed that this SUV will feature familiar drive modes including Zip, Zap, and Zoom.

We will update more details about the Mahindra XUV 3XO after the launch.

