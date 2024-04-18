Mahindra XUV 3XO To Get Remote Climate Control? Know What Teaser Reveals

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its popular subcompact SUV, the XUV300. Earlier this month the company released a teaser which revealed that the SUV will now be called XUV 3XO. Now another teaser has been released which showcases a refreshed exterior and advanced features. Mahindra XUV 3XO will make its debut on April 29. Let's delve into the details of what the recent teaser has revealed.

Remote Climate Control

The recent teaser revealed that the XUV 3XO will get a remote climate control system. Borrowing from the AdrenoX smart connect suite, first introduced in the XUV700, this feature allows users to adjust the cabin temperature conveniently using their smartphones.

Tech Upgrades

According to the teaser, XUV 3XO will boast a range of cosmetic upgrades and technological advancements. Anticipated enhancements include projector LED headlamps and fog lamps, a sizable 10.2-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a 10.2-inch instrument console. The vehicle is also expected to get a panoramic sunroof, premium audio system, and ventilated front seats.

It is also expected that the XUV 3XO will get six airbags, an electronic stability program, and traction control. There's speculation about Mahindra considering Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for higher-spec XUV 3XO variants.

Powertrain Options

Mahindra is likely to maintain the current powertrain lineup for the XUV 3XO. This includes petrol engine choices—a 1.2-litre turbo petrol delivering 109 bhp and a higher-spec 1.2-litre T-GDI mStallion turbo petrol producing 128 bhp. The diesel variant, equipped with a 1.5-litre engine, offers 115 bhp power. Transmission options range from a 6-speed manual to a 6-speed AMT, with rumours hinting at an Aisin-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic as an additional option.