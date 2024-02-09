Mahindra XUV300 Flex Fuel: Check Out Design, Specifications, Price

At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, Mahindra unveiled its pioneering foray into the flex fuel domain with the introduction of the XUV300 Flex Fuel variant. This marked a significant milestone as Mahindra joined esteemed automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota in showcasing their flex fuel vehicles on the grand stage of the Bharat Mobility Expo. Let’s take a look at what this four-wheeler has to offer:

Mahindra XUV300 Flex Fuel Design

Externally and internally, the XUV300 Flex Fuel retains its signature design and comfort features without any alterations. While the show car exhibited at the expo, specifically the W6 variant, sported additional stickers to emphasize its alternative fuel nature, the essence of the vehicle remains intact. However, enthusiasts can anticipate a major update for the XUV300 in the near future, with expectations high for the flex-fuel compatible version to debut alongside the upcoming XUV300 facelift.

Mahindra XUV300 Flex Fuel Specifications

Under the hood, the XUV300 Flex Fuel boasts the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, renowned for its performance in the standard version. Generating a robust 109bhp and 200Nm of torque, this powerhouse remains unchanged in terms of output. However, significant modifications have been made to ensure compatibility with flex fuel. This means the XUV300 Flex Fuel is primed to operate seamlessly on a blend ranging from E20 to E85, showcasing its versatility and commitment to eco-friendly driving.

Mahindra XUV300 Flex Fuel Pricing Strategy

In the current landscape, the XUV300 Flex Fuel stands unrivaled as the sole sub-four-meter SUV offering a flex fuel-compatible option. However, this dynamic could shift once the XUV300 Flex Fuel hits the streets, potentially catalyzing competitors to follow suit. Notably, Maruti Suzuki's Brezza also made waves at the Bharat Mobility Show with its CBG version, highlighting the emergence of alternative fuel options in the compact SUV segment. The glimpses of Mahindra XUV300 Flex Fuel were uploaded by a YouTube channel called Nik's Automotive.

When it comes to pricing, Mahindra anticipates a slight premium for the FF version of the XUV300 over its standard counterpart. Enthusiasts can expect a modest increase of approximately Rs 1-1.5 lakh upon its anticipated launch in the Indian market, reflecting the value proposition and eco-conscious technology embedded within the XUV300 Flex Fuel.