Mahindra XUV300 Renamed As XUV 3XO, Global Launch Confirmed On April 29

After being spotted numerous times, the updated Mahindra XUV300 is set to debut on April 29. The unveiling comes with the release of the first official teaser, offering a glimpse of the refreshed design elements. One unexpected twist is that this SUV will now be called XUV 3XO, departing from the previous 'XUV300' nomenclature.

Design Updates

The first teaser of the XUV 3XO gives a glimpse of its refreshed design elements. One notable change is the introduction of connected LED taillights and a taller bumper, showcasing Mahindra's commitment to modern styling. The rear will feature a revamped tailgate to accommodate these new lighting elements, along with the striking "XUV 3XO" badge and Mahindra's distinctive "Twin Peaks" logo.

The facelifted XUV300 will sport a fresh fascia with chrome-finished triangular embellishments in the grille, flanked by updated headlight clusters. It is expected to feature fang-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlights, fog lamps, and an updated alloy wheel design, adding to the SUV's aesthetic appeal.

Expected Interior

While details about the interior are yet to be fully revealed, the teaser hints at revised seat upholstery and a new touchscreen unit. Spy shots have suggested a redesigned dashboard layout and an updated panel for the dual-zone climate control system. The XUV 3XO can receive significant upgrades, including dual 10.25-inch digital displays similar to the XUV400, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and possibly a panoramic sunroof, a first in its segment.

Safety Features

The XUV 3XO is expected six airbags, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for added safety on the road.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the XUV 3XO is likely to retain the same powertrain options as its predecessor. This includes a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both mated to six-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. These engines have proven to deliver a blend of performance and efficiency, catering to diverse driving preferences.