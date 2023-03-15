Mahindra XUV700 Driven By Ghost? Another ADAS Misuse Video Goes Viral: Watch

Videos of Mahindra XUV700 owners being careless with their cars are going viral on the internet. Adding to the list of such videos, another clip has come to light showing an SUV owner putting the ADAS technology to work while he relaxes in the passenger seat. The video comes right after a reel of a couple leaving an XUV700 on its own on a highway while they mess with each other in the front seats. However, the present video is different from the previous video for multiple reasons.

The video shared on Instagram starts by showing a white Mahindra XUV700 brought outside the car's showroom. After a cut, the video shows a man sitting in the passenger seat of the SUV while the driver's seat is empty. Meanwhile, the SUV driving on its own on the highway can be seen cruising at a speed of 90 kmph, which later increases to 91 kmph. Making things even more dangerous, the car is seen taking a turn on its on the freeway.

The video shows a text in it saying, "Autopilot mode." It is to be noted that the car is not capable of driving on its own, instead uses Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to stay in the lane on its own. However, leaving the car without having any control is not advisable and can be fatal.

The video shared on Instagram has amassed over 5 million views and continues to get more. Meanwhile, a lot of people are reacting to the video criticising the act. Commenting on the post, one of the social media users said, "Such videos will led to fatal accident." Another social media user said, "But u can't fully depends on it and it's an auto lane mode not autopilot bro." Some other netizens commented on the post, saying, "Who is driving this car? Is there a Ghost?"