Make In India Hyundai Creta EV Coming Soon, Production Likely To Start In December 2024: Reports

Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of the highly anticipated Hyundai Creta Electric. According to some media reports, the Production of the Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to commence in December 2024 at Hyundai's manufacturing plant in Chennai. While the official launch date has not been disclosed, some industry insiders are speculating the debut of this Hyundai EV in the first quarter of 2025.

Features Expectations

The Creta Electric is expected to inherit design elements from the recently launched Creta facelift. Reports suggest that this ev will feature a 45kWh battery pack sourced from LG Chem. However, it's worth noting that this battery capacity may be surpassed by competitors like the Maruti Suzuki eVX and MG ZS EV, which boast larger battery options.

Rumours suggest that the electric motor from Hyundai's global Kona EV might be featured in the Creta Electric. The Kona EV's single motor delivers 138bhp power and 255Nm torque.

Updates on Hyundai Alcazar

In addition to the Creta Electric, Hyundai enthusiasts can look forward to the updated version of the Alcazar SUV in the coming months. In this upcoming SUV, minimal changes on the exterior are expected. The new Alcazar is likely to feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a dual-screen setup.