Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran buys pre-owned Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUV with '0001' number plate

Well renowned Malayalam actor, director and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran has added a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUV to his garage. The actor owns some of the most exotic cars launched in India and was the first actor in Malayalam industry to buy a brand new Lamborghini Huracan. The actor bought the SUV from Royal Drive, a leading pre-owned luxury car dealer in Kerala. Royal Drive also released a short video of the actor and the Mercedes-AMG G63 on its social media handles. Prithviraj earlier bought a Lamborghini Urus SUV from Royal Drive itself.

The actor, who has worked in multiple movies bought the current generation of Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV in Emerald Green Metallic shade. It is a unique shade and the actor can be seen driving the same SUV in this video. The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is one of the most iconic cars from the German automaker and G63 is the most powerful AMG variant of the SUV.

The Mercedes-Benz G Wagen is a favourite car among celebrities, sports personalities in India and abroad and was launched in India in 2018 in its current avatar, with a powerful G63 version. The SUV is known for its performance, off-roading capabilities and iconic boxy design, that has been copied my many automakers over the years.

The current generation G-Wagen is powered by a smaller 4.0 litre, bi-turbo V8 petrol engine that generates 576 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and the power is sent to all four wheels.

Inside, the SUV comes with leather wrapped seats with electrical adjustments, multi-zone climate control, cruise control, fully digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and more. As seen in the video, the interior of the G63 AMG that Prithviraj has bought is done in Red and Black dual-tone finish and looks sporty.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is priced at Rs 2.55 crore, ex-showroom for the brand new model, however, we don't know exactly how much Prithviraj has paid for his pre-owned SUV. Actor Dulquer Salmaan also has a Mercedes-AMG G63 in Designo Olive Green shade.