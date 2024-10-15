Malaysia Airlines To Resume Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur Direct Flights After 18 Years

Malaysia Airlines Direct Flights Between Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia Airlines has announced the reinstatement of direct flights between Kolkata and Kuala Lumpur after 18 years. The airline will operate five weekly flights on this route from December 2 with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This strategic move follows Amritsar's successful commencement of daily operations last month, reflecting Malaysia Airlines' commitment to strengthening its presence in one of its leading international markets. The carrier had stopped direct flights between Kolkata and Kuala Lumpur in 2006.

Malaysia’s honorary consul general in Kolkata, Sanjay Budhia, said, “Visa-free entry and direct flight from Kolkata” will boost both trade and tourism between the two countries.

This will bring the airline’s direct connectivity to India to 10 destinations - New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Trivandrum, Ahmadabad and Kolkata, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

“We are delighted to recommence direct flights to Kolkata, marking a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to offer enhanced connectivity for travellers between Malaysia and India. India is a key market for us,” Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said.

With the recommencement of this flight and the increased flight frequencies from Amritsar, the airline now offers 76 weekly flights between the two countries.

The airline is offering special introductory fares starting from Rs 21,799 all-in return via economy class, available from October 8 to November 8, for travel from December 3 through its “Time for Malaysia” campaign, the airline statement said.

The flight MH 184 from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata will depart at 9.35 pm (local time) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while the return flight MH 185 from Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur will take off at 12.10 am (local time) on the same days, the statement said.

“We invite passengers to explore the diverse cultural offerings, while also having the opportunity to connect seamlessly to popular global hubs through our base in Kuala Lumpur, strengthening our position as the gateway to Asia and beyond,” Azmi said.