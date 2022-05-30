Indian roads are full of vehicles leading to immovable traffic, even more so with Bengaluru, which can easily be one of the cities with the most traffic-laden roads up there on the list with Mumbai. This static traffic often becomes the reason for the driver's frustration stuck surrounded by vehicles with no space to move. Sick with the same frustration, a Twitter user named Shrikant shared the thought of his friend about using his car in the traffic, which has tickled the netizens.

Sharing his frustration comically, Shrikant said that his friend is planning on selling his car’s third, fourth and fifth gear. The reason for the statement is that these gears are rarely used when crawling in heavy traffic. It is to be noted that this crawling is not good for your car as well. It puts a lot of pressure on your car's mechanics.

In Shrikant's words, “My friend in Bengaluru is planning to sell the 3rd, 4th and 5th gears of his car. They are unused and in showroom condition.” The caption on the post said, "Any buyer Bengaluru?"

The sarcastic post from the man received similar responses from the Netizens. After a while, it was flooded with likes and responses from the people who found the post relatable. Echoing the same feelings, one of the Twitter users wrote, "I'll use this idea in Pune too!" Another user appreciated Shrikant's creativity saying, "Thanks for updating the public about traffic conditions in Bengaluru, but must say nice creativity."

