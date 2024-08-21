Maruti Adds EXTRA Safety Feature To Alto K10 & S-Presso - Details

Electronic Stability Program+ In Maruti Cars: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that the Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) is now available across all its passenger vehicles. The Alto K10 and S-Presso are the newest models to receive this essential safety feature, ensuring that ESP is standard across the entire Maruti Suzuki lineup. Notably, the company has introduced ESP in these models without any increase in price.

Commenting on this, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The addition of Electronic Stability Program+ as a standard feature on Maruti Suzuki product portfolio, aligns with our endeavour to democratize advanced features and it significantly increases the value proposition of our vehicles."

"This is a step towards ensuring that our customers enjoy enhanced safety through improved driving confidence regardless of the model they choose," he added.

In addition to ESP, the standard safety suite on Maruti Suzuki portfolio includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, engine immobiliser, HEARTECT Platform, collapsible steering column, etc.

How Does Electronic Stability Program+ Work?

The Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) helps prevent a vehicle from skidding by keeping it aligned with its intended path.

The ESP system, integrating the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), and Stability Control (SC), utilizes a range of sensors to measure the vehicle’s movement.

The collected data is processed by an electronic control unit, which then adjusts the vehicle's direction, improving stability and control.