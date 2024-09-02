Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso Become More Affordable After Immediate Price Cut - Check New Prices

Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso Price Cut - Check New List: Maruti Suzuki India announced on Monday that it has reduced the prices of specific variants of its entry-level models, the Alto K10 and S-Presso, with immediate effect.

The price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 2,000 and the price of Alto K10 VXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 6,500, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The pricing for the Alto K10 ranges from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh, and for the S-Presso, the prices now range between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Priced between Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it is available in four trims: Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus. The CNG kit option is available in lower-spec LXi and VXi trims.

Alto K10 offers a boot space of 214 litres. It features a 1-litre Dualjet petrol engine, delivering 67 PS and 89 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Alto K10 Claimed Fuel Efficiency

-- Petrol MT: 24.39 kmpl

-- Petrol AMT: 24.90 kmpl

-- LXi CNG: 33.40 km/kg

-- VXi CNG: 33.85 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Priced from Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it is also available in four trims: Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi Plus. The CNG kit option is reserved for LXi and VXi trims only.

It is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine, producing 67 PS and 89 Nm, mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti S-Presso Claimed Fuel Efficiency

-- Petrol MT: 24.12 kmpl (Std, LXi), 24.76 kmpl (VXi, VXi+)

-- Petrol AMT: 25.30 kmpl [VXi(O), VXi+(O)]

-- CNG: 32.73 km/kg