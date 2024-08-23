Advertisement
Maruti Brezza, Baleno, Fronx Army Canteen (CSD) Prices- Check Full List

Baleno, Fronx, Brezza CSD Prices: Maruti Suzuki's Brezza, Baleno, and Fronx are now available through CSD for our our men and women in uniform.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Maruti Baleno, Fronx, Brezza CSD Prices: Maruti Suzuki's Brezza, Baleno, and Fronx are now available through CSD for our our men and women in uniform. This article provides the GST-inclusive CSD price list for each model:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CSD Price List - August 2024

-- Sigma (1.2L Petrol-Manual): Rs 5,58,801
-- Delta (1.2L Petrol-Manual): Rs 6,28,592
-- Zeta (1.2L Petrol-Manual): Rs 7,09,940
-- Alpha (1.2L Petrol-Manual): Rs 7,91,506
-- Delta (1.2L Petrol-Automatic): Rs 6,72,113
-- Zeta (1.2L Petrol-Automatic): Rs 7,54,013
-- Alpha (1.2L Petrol-Automatic): Rs 8,34,006
-- Delta (1.2L CNG-Manual): Rs 7,25,430
-- Zeta (1.2L CNG-Manual): Rs 8,07,784

Compared to the standard ex-showroom price, the Baleno's CSD prices are almost Rs. 1.07 lakh to Rs. 1.49 lakh lower, depending on the chosen variants.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD Price List - August 2024

-- Sigma (1.2L Normal Petrol-Manual): Rs 6,47,060
-- Delta (1.2L Normal Petrol-Manual): Rs 7,21,959
-- Delta Plus (1.2L Normal Petrol-Manual): Rs 7,59,078
-- Delta Plus (1.0L Turbo Petrol-Manual): Rs 8,32,369
-- Zeta (1.0L Turbo Petrol-Manual): Rs 9,06,995
-- Alpha (1.0L Turbo Petrol-Manual): Rs 9,88,273
-- Delta Plus (1.2L Normal Petrol-Automatic): Rs 7,98,150

Compared to the standard ex-showroom price, the CSD prices of the Fronx are almost Rs. 1.04 lakh to Rs. 1.59 lakh lower, depending on the variants. However, a few Fronx variants are currently unavailable at CSD.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CSD Price List - June 2024

-- LXI (Petrol-manual): Rs 7,51,415
-- VXI (Petrol-manual): Rs 8,73,691
-- ZXI (Mild hybrid petrol-manual): Rs 10,41,191
-- ZXI Plus (Mild hybrid petrol-manual): Rs 11,57,608
-- VXI (Mild hybrid petrol-automatic): Rs 9,95,152
-- ZXI (Mild hybrid petrol-automatic): Rs 11,41,775
-- ZXI Plus (Mild hybrid petrol-automatic): Rs 12,73,715
-- LXI (CNG-manual): Rs 7,30,122
-- VXI (CNG-manual): Rs 8,36,236
-- ZXI (CNG-manual): Rs 9,42,612

Compared to the standard ex-showroom price, the Brezza’s CSD prices are almost Rs. 83,000 to Rs. 2.67 lakh lower, which is subject to your chosen variant.

