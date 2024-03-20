Advertisement
Maruti Dzire 2024 To Get Sunroof? Spyshots Reveal Surprising Details

The interior of the Maruti Dzire 2024 is expected to mirror the new Swift, including a floating 9.0-inch touchscreen, steering-mounted controls, a digital MID, auto climate control, and keyless entry.

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 06:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire has recently been spotted during winter testing in Himachal Pradesh. This vehicle is anticipated to get a segment-first feature - a sunroof. Sharing its platform with the Swift, the new Dzire claims to be the most feature-rich compact sedan in its class. Read here to know what this vehicle is expected to offer:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 Expected Features

The interior of Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to mirror the new Swift, including a floating 9.0-inch touchscreen, steering-mounted controls, a digital MID, auto climate control, and keyless entry. While advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may not be included, a 360-degree camera could be part of the package. The cabin design is expected to resemble the Baleno or Fronx, with light-colored materials, brushed aluminum, and faux wood accents.

Exterior and Powertrain

Visually, the Dzire might closely resemble its hatchback counterpart, albeit with a distinct rear design and a straighter roofline. Under the hood, it is expected to share the 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine with the Swift, offering 82hp and 108Nm of torque, with options for a mild-hybrid variant. Transmission choices are likely to include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, with a CNG variant expected soon after launch.

Pricing

Anticipated to be priced between Rs 7 lakh to 10 lakh, the new Dzire will compete with models like the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor in the compact sedan segment. The addition of a sunroof and other advanced features aims to make the Dzire stand out in its category.

 

