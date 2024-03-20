Maruti Dzire 2024 To Get Sunroof? Spyshots Reveal Surprising Details

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire has recently been spotted during winter testing in Himachal Pradesh. This vehicle is anticipated to get a segment-first feature - a sunroof. Sharing its platform with the Swift, the new Dzire claims to be the most feature-rich compact sedan in its class. Read here to know what this vehicle is expected to offer:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 Expected Features

The interior of Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is expected to mirror the new Swift, including a floating 9.0-inch touchscreen, steering-mounted controls, a digital MID, auto climate control, and keyless entry. While advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may not be included, a 360-degree camera could be part of the package. The cabin design is expected to resemble the Baleno or Fronx, with light-colored materials, brushed aluminum, and faux wood accents.

Exterior and Powertrain

Visually, the Dzire might closely resemble its hatchback counterpart, albeit with a distinct rear design and a straighter roofline. Under the hood, it is expected to share the 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine with the Swift, offering 82hp and 108Nm of torque, with options for a mild-hybrid variant. Transmission choices are likely to include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, with a CNG variant expected soon after launch.

Pricing

Anticipated to be priced between Rs 7 lakh to 10 lakh, the new Dzire will compete with models like the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor in the compact sedan segment. The addition of a sunroof and other advanced features aims to make the Dzire stand out in its category.