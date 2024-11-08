Game-Changer: THIS Feature-Packed, Affordable Maruti Car Earns 5-Star Safety Rating - Global NCAP Crash Test Result Out

Maruti Dzire Global NCAP Safety Rating: All-new 4th-gen Maruti Dzire has become the company's first car to earn a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. In recent crash tests, it scored a 5-star rating with 31.24 points out of 34 for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating with 39.20 points out of 42 for child occupant protection.

The tested model was a Made-in-India model, which features six airbags, three-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, electronic stability control, Isofix mounts, and seatbelt pretensioners with load limiters.

In the crash test, the 2024 Maruti Dzire offered good protection for the head and neck of the driver and passenger, while the chest protection was rated as marginal for the driver and adequate for the passenger. It offered good protection for the driver and passenger knees. Footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell was rated as stable and it is capable of withstanding further loadings.

Side impact tests showed good protection for key body areas - head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis. Side pole tests indicated good head, abdomen, and pelvis safety, though chest protection was rated as marginal. The ESC met Global NCAP's requirements.

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “The new Dzire’s 5-star rating sets a significant safety benchmark for Maruti Suzuki compared to the previous version of this model and others from Maruti we have tested. Global NCAP warmly welcomes this milestone voluntary test result."

“We are optimistic that going forward Maruti will seek to achieve this high level of safety performance across their model range. If they do, it will be a vehicle safety game changer for Indian consumers,” he added.

Notably, Maruti Suzuki has recently revealed the all-new 4th-generation Dzire, slated top launch on November 11, 2024. The 2024 Maruti Dzire will be available in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.