Maruti e Vitara Will Be Unveiled At 2025 Bharat Mobility Show - What To Expect

2025 Bharat Mobility Show: The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is set to take place from January 17 to 22, 2025, in New Delhi. This year it will be an umbrella event, hosting six shows, including Auto Expo 2025. This event will feature multiple product launches and showcases across various segments. India’s top carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, will introduce the production-ready model of its first electric vehicle, the Maruti e Vitara, as the highlight of the show. The model recently made its global debut in Milan, Italy.

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to display special editions and accessorized versions of its current models. The entire Maruti Suzuki lineup might be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show, along with some concept flex-fuel models.

Maruti e Vitara Electric SUV

The Maruti e Vitara will be a 5-seater electric midsize SUV based on the eVX concept, showcased at Auto Expo 2023. Built on a new skateboard platform co-developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, e Vitara will be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships. The prices are expected to be announced in March 2025.

The SUV will come with two battery options: a 49kWh and a 61kWh, both featuring LFP (lithium-iron phosphate) BYD Blade cells. While the exact range has not been disclosed, the 61kWh AWD variant is expected to offer over 500km. Additionally, the 61kWh variant will have a dual-motor AllGrip-e AWD system.

The Maruti e Vitara’s design and interior are expected to be completely new and differ from other Maruti models. Key features may include a floating dual-screen setup, a twin-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a mix of fabric and leatherette upholstery, a wireless phone charger, single-zone automatic climate control, heated mirrors, multiple airbags, adjustable headrests, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers. It is also expected to be the first Maruti car in India to feature an ADAS suite.