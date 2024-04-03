Maruti Offers BIG DISCOUNT On Jimny; Exciting Price Drops On Fronx, Baleno And Other Popular Models. Read Here

Maruti Suzuki is rolling out attractive discounts on a range of its popular models in April 2024. These discounts are part of the company's strategy to move stock and entice customers with compelling offers. Let's delve into the details of these exciting price drops.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a variant based on the Baleno platform, is receiving a substantial discount package. Customers opting for the turbo-petrol variant can enjoy benefits totalling Rs 68,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, corporate benefits worth Rs 13,000, and the enticing Velocity Edition kit valued at Rs 30,000.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Despite entering the mid-size SUV segment relatively late, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has garnered significant success. In April 2024, the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid versions are available with benefits worth Rs 79,000. This package comprises a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, and additional corporate benefits amounting to Rs 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The rugged and versatile Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a favourite among off-road enthusiasts. To make this compact SUV more accessible, Maruti Suzuki is offering a generous cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh on the MY2023 Jimny. Customers eyeing the MY2024 models can also benefit from cash discounts, the specifics of which may vary by dealer.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

As the market trend leans heavily towards SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a popular offering from the Nexa range, is witnessing a dip in sales. To counter this, Maruti Suzuki is providing discounts worth Rs 53,000 on the Baleno. This includes a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and corporate benefits totalling Rs 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

In need of a refresh, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan is nevertheless attracting customers with its discounted price tag. Buyers can avail themselves of a Rs 53,000 discount package, featuring a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and corporate benefits worth Rs 3,000.

These attractive discounts from Maruti Suzuki present an excellent opportunity for car enthusiasts to drive home their favourite models at compelling prices. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact their nearest Maruti Suzuki dealership to explore these offers in detail and make the most of this limited-time opportunity.