Maruti Suzuki Brezza CBG Showcased: Runs On Methane Gas, Delivers 25.51 km/kg Mileage

In a move towards sustainable and eco-friendly mobility, Maruti Suzuki, India's leading car manufacturer, has unveiled its latest offering at the Bharat Mobility Expo – the Maruti Brezza CBG (Compressed Biogas). This innovative model promises to combine environmental consciousness with high performance, showcasing the potential of alternative fuel options. Let's take a look at what this environment-friendly vehicle has to offer.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CBG Performance

The Maruti Brezza CBG retains the advanced K-series dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine, ensuring a powerful performance on the road. The engine, delivering 103.1 PS of maximum power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque when running on petrol, maintains its prowess even when fueled by CNG. With a remarkable CNG mileage of 25.51 km/kg, the CBG variant is set to impress eco-conscious drivers with its efficiency.

Compressed Biogas shares similar chemical properties with CNG, making the transition from one green fuel to another smooth and hassle-free. With over 90% methane content, CBG proves to be a sustainable and viable alternative to traditional petrol and diesel options. The Brezza CBG is expected to match the performance levels of its CNG counterpart, offering consumers a reliable and environmentally friendly choice.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CBG Features

Externally, the Brezza CBG showcased at the expo maintains the familiar design, with only prominent stickering on the sides indicating the fuel type. However, the retail version will feature standard CBG stickering on the front and rear windshields. The equipment list remains consistent with the respective CNG variants, ensuring a seamless transition for consumers.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CBG Specifications

To support the CBG powertrain, Maruti Suzuki has implemented intelligent tweaks, including an intelligent injection system for optimal combustion, re-tuned suspension for gas tank weight support, and advanced components enhancing engine durability. Features such as a micro switch for fuel filling, stainless steel pipes, leak-proof materials, fuel level indicators, and an NGV receptacle further enhance the driving experience.