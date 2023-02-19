Maruti Suzuki Discounts Feb 2023: Up to Rs 45,000 Off on Swift, WagonR, Baleno and more

Coming to an end soon is FY2023, and carmakers are expecting to close the books with big numbers for sales and profit. Alongside, they are also planning to start the new fiscal with strong numbers. Well, this is directing us into two directions, both of which will benefit car buyers. New models are coming in to usher in strong growth in FY2024. So, discounts are being offered on the model line-up and models ready to receive a refresh are being sold out at big offers. So, here are all the offers and benefits that Maruti Suzuki is offering on its model line-up this month. Take a read to figure out how much you can save this month on a Maruti Suzuki car.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Alto Discounts

The Alto 800 is the cheapest Maruti Suzuki in the country. It has a starting price of Rs 3.54 lakh, ex-showroom. However, with discounts, it comes down to Rs 3.15 lakh. After all, the Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a cash discount of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, and a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Discounts

The bigger Alto K10 with the larger 1.0L engine is also on sale with deals comprising cash benefits going up to Rs 25,000, while the exchange bonus goes up to Rs 15,000. There’s also a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Discounts

The minuscule SUV in Maruti Suzuki’s Indian line-up is also one of the most fun cars in the company’s line-up. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso can be purchased with heavy discounts. It includes a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000, and an upfront cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Discounts

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the best-selling models of the company. It is available with two engine choices - 1.0L and 1.2L petrol motors. Furthermore, it gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. Talking of discounts, an upfront cash benefit of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000 are available this month.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Celerio, one of the most sought after cars from the country’s largest carmaker can be bought with discounts going up to Rs 34,000. Discounts include a Rs 15,000 cash bonus, Rs 15,000 exchange benefit, and Rs 4,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Discounts

Discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift include an upfront cash benefit of Rs 25,000. The deal further includes an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and Maruti Suzuki is extending Rs 5,000 corporate discount as well. Now, this is indeed a great deal on a hatchback that’s fun in every aspect. Interestingly, discounts also prevail on AMT and CNG variants.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Discounts

Have a desire to buy a Swift with larger boot space, there is the Dzire for you. Well, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is on sale with an exchange bonus and cash benefit of Rs 10,000 each. Yes, it is indeed safe to say that with the extra trunk volume, you get lesser discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ertiga Discounts

As always, no discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza are offered. Similarly, the Ertiga follows the suit. After all, both of these models have long waiting periods. So much so, you might have to wait for as much as 180 days to get your car delivered.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Discounts

Projected as a cross hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis draws polarising opinions from the masses. The Ignis is a capable car, and it can be purchased with discounts of up to Rs 43,000. It comprises Rs 23,000 cash benefit, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, and Rs 5,000 corporate benefit.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the c-segment sedan the brand sells in our market. It is known for its no-nonsense attitude and comfortable cabin. The Ciaz has been recently updated with dual-tone paint schemes and additional features. Well, it is also available with a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a cash benefit of Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara Discounts

Sadly, no discounts are being offered on the Baleno, Grand Vitara, and XL6. With relatively high demands for these models, they fail to attract any discount, whatsoever.