Maruti Suzuki Dzire Becomes Highest-Selling Sedan In India, Bags 25 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the country, and it is so for a rather simple reason - the brand's products are highly loved by the Indian audience. The company has now revealed that the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has achieved the 25 lakh unit sales milestone in India, making it the highest-selling sedan in the country. It should be noted that none of its competitors have managed to surpass the 1 million mark yet. In India, the Dzire rivals the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and more. Well, it currently possesses a 50 per cent market share in its segment.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to offer benchmark products of global quality standards across segments, equipped with the latest technology, innovative features and contemporary design. The Dzire is an affirmation of the company’s virtues as customers continue to prefer it as their sedan of choice. We are humbled and thankful to our customers for their continued trust in brand Dzire, as it celebrates a significant achievement of capturing 25 lakh hearts.”

Also Read - Six Airbags Not Mandatory For Cars; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals Why

The Dzire has established itself as a symbol of indulgence. Loved for its stylish exterior design featuring a strikingly new bold front facia and precision-cut two-tone alloy wheels, the Dzire appeals to customers with an evolving taste. Its premium and spacious interiors offer ultra-modern comfort and convenience to customers. A range of features such as automatic LED projector headlamps, cruise control, auto folding rear view mirrors, SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, Automated Gearshift System (AGS), etc. make the Dzire the choice for dynamic and tech savvy customers.

With the latest milestone, the Dzire lives up to its potential once again as the leading sedan of choice for customers. Strong customer preference for the Dzire over 15 years and three generations of the sedan have ensured it continues to indulge the evolving customer.