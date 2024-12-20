Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: 5 Facts To Know About This Electric SUV

5 Facts About Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car manufacturer, is set to enter the electric car market with the e-Vitara, essentially the production version of the eVX concept. If you're excited about the upcoming e-Vitara, here are five key details about the vehicle ahead of its launch in the coming months.

Launch: The company will showcase its production-ready model at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025; however, the market launch is expected to be held in March 2025. Once launched, it will compete with models like the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Hyundai Creta EV.

Powertrains: According to the media reports, the SUV will have two battery options: 49kWh and 61kWh, both paired with a single electric motor as standard while the larger battery option will get a dual-motor AWD setup as well. The larger battery option may also include Maruti’s AllGrip-e AWD system.

Range: While the official range isn’t confirmed, the e-Vitara is expected to deliver over 500 km on a full charge. It will be built on the HEARTECT-e platform, specially designed for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).

Expected Features: It is expected to feature a floating dual-screen setup (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, an ADAS suite, and more.

Expected Price: Media reports suggest that the prices of the e-Vitara are expected to start at around Rs 20 lakh for the base model and go up to nearly Rs 25 lakh for the top variant with AWD.