Maruti Suzuki Fronx 'Baleno'-based crossover SUV makes India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India's largest carmaker has unveiled FRONX at the Auto Expo 2023. To be sold through the NEXA premium dealerships, the Fronx is based on the Baleno hatchback and is a crossover SUV, encashing the SUV trend in the country. The Fronx gets a fresh design, advanced technology and safety features. The SUV has been conceptualized, designed and developed in India for young car buyers, and will compete against compact SUVs in the country.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX: Design

The Fronx gets an aerodynamic silhouette with upright front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet to give it a commanding road presence. It has SUV design elements like large wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body cladding differentiating it against the Baleno. At the front, the signature NEXWave grille, chrome garnish, and signature NEXTre crystal block DRLs gives it a ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language. The rear comes with a sculpted upright profile with wide sweeping LED Rear Combination Lamps running across the width of the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX: Interiors

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets modern-age interiors in Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme, special forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard and high gloss silver inserts.

features wise, it gets Head Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 view camera, wireless charger, 22.86cm (9”) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Infotainment system gets “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”. The Fronx comes with the in-built next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX: Performance

Powering the FRONX are multiple powertrain options, an all-new 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine for the first time featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology or 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which offers Idle Start Stop technology and transmission options of 5-speed manual and AGS. The Turbo Boosterjet engine will be available with the choice of 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

FRONX Technical Specifications:

Length (mm) 3995

Max Torque K10C DiTC: 147.6Nm @ 2,000 - 4,500 rpm

Height (unladen) (mm) 1550 K12N: 113Nm@4,400 rpm

Width (mm) 1765

Max Power K10C DiTC: 73.6kW (100.06 Ps) @ 5,500 rpm

Wheelbase (mm) 2520 K12N: 66 kW (89.73 Ps) @ 6,000 rpm