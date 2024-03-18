Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Taisor Set To Launch On April 3: Check Details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is gearing up to launch the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Taisor on April 3, 2024. This collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki underlines their ongoing partnership, where Maruti Suzuki provides popular models like the Baleno and Ertiga to Toyota, rebranded as Glanza and Rumion, respectively. Let's delve into the details of this upcoming vehicle:

Toyota Taisor Design and Features

The Toyota Taisor is anticipated to sport some cosmetic upgrades, including a new grille, redesigned headlamp and taillamp units, tweaked bumpers, and possibly new alloy wheels. While there may not be significant sheet metal changes, these enhancements aim to refresh the vehicle's exterior appeal.

Inside the cabin, it is expected to get a similar dashboard layout, but with potential updates such as fresh upholstery. The trim levels offered and the inclusion of a robust standard warranty of 100,000km/3 years (contrasting with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx's 40,000km/2 years) are aspects that intrigue prospective buyers.

Powertrain Options

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx boasts a range of engine choices, including a 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine generating 89.73PS of power and 113Nm of torque, as well as a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol engine with 100.06PS of power and 147.6Nm of torque. These engines are mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). Additionally, a CNG variant with the 1.2-litre petrol engine (77.5PS power and 98.5Nm torque) coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission is also available.

The powertrain lineup for the Toyota Taisor remains undisclosed, leaving enthusiasts curious about the options that will be offered in this new entrant.

The pricing strategy for the Toyota Taisor will be crucial, with factors such as trim levels and powertrain choices influencing its positioning in the market. As it enters the segment, it will face competition from existing models, adding an element of excitement for consumers and industry observers alike.