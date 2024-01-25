Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hits 1 Lakh Sales in 10 Month

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a new car, has become very popular in India. In just 10 months since it was first shown to the public and then sold starting April 24, it has already been bought 1 lakh times. This is the fastest any car in India has reached this number of sales.

Why is the Fronx So Popular?

Shashank Srivastava, a top executive at Maruti Suzuki, said that they made the Fronx because more people wanted a small SUV that looks good and is fun to drive. He is really happy that so many people like the Fronx. The car has helped Maruti Suzuki sell a lot more SUVs than before - their sales in this area went up from 10.4% in 2022 to 19.7% in 2023.

The Fronx is liked because it has a modern look, lots of technology inside, and different choices for the engine. Mr. Srivastava thanked the customers for loving the Fronx and believes it will continue to be popular.

What Makes the Fronx Stand Out?

A lot of people are choosing the Fronx with automatic gears - about 24% of sales. This shows that more people prefer cars without a clutch. The Fronx also has a special 1.0L turbo engine that makes it more exciting to drive.

Fronx Going Global

Maruti Suzuki is also sending the Fronx to other countries like Latin America, the Middle East, and South-East Asia. This is part of India's "Make in India" campaign. So far, they've sent over 9000 Fronx cars abroad.

