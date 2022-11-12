Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid mid-SUV gets BIG discount offers of over Rs 39,000

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the latest entrants in the Indian car market. The mid-size SUV is a first for the Indian automaker, though it seems to be selling like a car with a legacy. The car got over 55,000 bookings after launch and has been bringing good sales numbers for the homegrown automaker. Until October 2022, the company had delivered 4,770 units of the SUV. Similar numbers were registered for the sales of the SUV in September 2022. Now to boost the numbers, even more, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara discounts of up to Rs 39,000 in the form of complimentary accessories for November 2022.

The offers come as part of Maruti Suzuki's discount on its various car models. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on its cars for November 2022. Besides the offers on accessories, the company is also offering an extended warranty of 5 years / 1,00,000 km at no extra cost. However, the offers are only available for strong-hybrid variants of the SUV.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a starting price of Rs.10.45 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the MG Astor, the VW Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder serves as the foundation for the midsize SUV.

The SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, the latter with a dedicated EV mode and India's best-claimed fuel economy of nearly 28 kmpl.

Discounts are also being given by Maruti Suzuki on additional vehicles in its lineup. A cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange incentive of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 are offered on the S-Press and Alto K10. Customers of the Celerio can receive discounts of up to Rs 45,000, while reductions of up to Rs 20,000 are available for the Alto 800.