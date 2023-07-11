Maruti Suzuki Invicto First Drive Review: Another Toyota Innova Hycross Or A Better Deal? WATCH

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - the flagship product of the Japanese giant, has a lot of questions revolving around it. Conceived under the strategic alliance with Toyota, it is making everyone brainstorm regarding multiple things. The most significant question remains - why did Maruti Suzuki take this step? The “In” in the Invicto is essentially the Innova. With its popularity among Indian buyers and a bulletproof sales-service network, it is obvious that Maruti Suzuki is seeking to capture a niche market. But is it really a sensible move to buy the Maruti Suzuki Invicto? Well, we drove the car to find the answer. Read on to find out if it’s the right fit for you.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Review - Design

Is it different from the Toyota Innova Hycross visually? A question that buzzes everyone, including me. After sinking into the arid dune-filled backdrop, the focus returned to the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. It didn’t take long to figure out that it is a badge-engineered Toyota Innova Hycross. However, identifying the new badge isn’t a task either, even if the badge is hidden.

Maruti Suzuki has splashed all Nexa-specific design elements on the Invicto. The Nexa Blue paint scheme shouts out loud revealing its Maruti Suzuki identity. Also, the nose is tweaked with the revised NEXwave front grille with dual-chrome slats. The bumper is slightly tweaked too, and unlike the Innova Hycross, it doesn’t get fog lamps. The LED headlamp cluster is like the Innova’s but with NEXTre’ LED DRLs. LED tail lamps use a similar treatment.

The design is not altered and is used in an as-is fashion. Not a wrong exercise because this design is enticing and bold. It has an SUV-esque theme with an MPV practicality quotient. However, the Invicto gets smaller 17-inch alloy wheels, but they don’t look odd. Sadly, the Invicto fails to have its own identity, which isn’t the case with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Individuality is certainly absent on the Invicto, but it isn’t a deal breaker.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Review: Cabin

Similar on the inside? Yes, but not identical. Maruti Suzuki has opted for a bronze finish for interior detailing around AC vents, centre console, and door pads. Otherwise, the layout is exactly the same as the Toyota Innova Hycross. But Maruti Suzuki has tried hard to differentiate the overall experience. The feature list is trimmed down to get a lower price tag. Resultantly, acoustic-controlled glasses are not on offer. Additionally, the 9-speaker JBL sound system is not available on the Invicto. A 6-speaker unit is offered, instead.

The list continues to grow with the omission of mist function for wipers. The biggest turn down are powered ottomans. A key-highlight of the Hycross, is kept away from Maruti Suzuki’s iteration. Interestingly, everything else remains unchanged. Thus, there are comfortable seats and abundant space at disposal. The overall dashboard layout is rather great, with a large 10.1-inch touchscreen. The panoramic sunroof will lure buyers for its size.

The feature list is not short in any manner. It covers most things needed in a car of this segment. As there are two variants on offer - 7-seater and 8-seater, the option of captain chairs is available. They come with a recline and slide function with a deployable centre console. The armrests aren’t adjustable, sadly. Moving to the third-row bench, it is designed to seat three. It is spacious and has just enough legroom and shoulder room. Average-sized adults can be in this seat for a couple of hours, but any longer than that will be irritating.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Performance

Better than the Innova Hycross? To some extent, yes. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto rides on smaller 17-inch rims. Subsequently, the sidewall has increased on the Invicto, offering more in terms of suspension to take rural roads and under-construction patches of highways. The ride manners of the Innova Hycross were superb, and they are marginally better here. The handling is apt for a car of this size and purpose. The steering is light around city speeds, and at highways, it feels just right with enough feedback and directness.

Hiding under the bonnet of Invicto is a 2.0L Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, coupled to an electric motor and battery pack. In simple words, a 2.0L strong-hybrid power plant. Peak power and torque outputs are 186 PS and 206 Nm, respectively. On paper, these numbers are beefy. In the real-world scenario, they feel adequate. No doubts, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto can cruise at triple-digit speed all day long. It has a decent amount of low-end grunts too. However, quick overtake manoeuvres at times show up as a task.

The Invicto’s eCVT is to be blamed here. The rubber-band effect of the transmission makes the engine stay on the boil. The motor does get vocal, while the progress on speedo is slow. The MPV can do speeds beyond the legal limits, but it certainly takes its time to reach there. It is designed to haul people comfortably and cruise along any kind of road. And, it does the job gracefully. The claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl also comes in handy for such hauls, as it manages to return 18-20 kmpl with ease.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - In Summation

Why and who should buy one? Those who need a car with Toyota's bulletproof reliability, Innova’s comfortable yet practical nature, and Maruti Suzuki’s proven sales-service network. Also, Toyota Innova Hycross’ waiting period is undetermined at present, while some units will be allocated to Maruti Suzuki every month. Thus, it can also be a rather safe way to avoid the queue. Furthermore, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is slightly cheaper than the Innova Hycross with prices starting from Rs 24.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Although, Maruti Suzuki Invicto doesn’t get the option of NA petrol variants. On the whole, it could turn out to be a fruitful exercise for Maruti Suzuki.