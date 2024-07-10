Advertisement
As Big As Toyota Fortuner: 23 kmpl Mileage, Big Sunroof & What Not - Check Details

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Available in two broad variants: Zeta+ and Alpha+, the Maruti Invicto is priced between Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
All You Need To Know About Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Maruti Suzuki cars are among the most commonly seen on roads across the country. It has long been recognized as an affordable car manufacturer. However, times are changing. Maruti Suzuki still offers affordable cars but now also sells premium vehicles. 

Maruti Suzuki even has a car in its portfolio worth up to Rs 29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is as big as the Toyota Fortuner and offers much better mileage. It's the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Available in two broad variants: Zeta+ and Alpha+, the Maruti Invicto is priced between Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It comes with 7 and 8-seater configuration options. It is offered in five color options- Nexa Blue, Majestic Silver, Mystic White, Magnificent Black, and Stellar Bronze.

Engine, Transmission & Mileage

Similarly to the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is powered by a 2-litre hybrid engine (Petrol) that delivers 152 PS of power and up to 188 Nm of torque. It is paired with an e-CVT gearbox. It promises to return mileage of 23.24 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Features

Being a flagship product of the Indo-Japanese car maker, it offers tonnes of features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 50+ connected car features, a 7-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, roof ambient lighting, 8-way power-adjustable seats with memory, and a powered tailgate.

To boost its safety, Maruti Suzuki offers six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control (VSC), and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height. Compared to the Toyota Fortuner (4,795mm L x 1,855mm W x 1,835mm H), it is slightly more compact, but this difference is negligible.

