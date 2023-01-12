Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door bookings OPEN, Check variants, engine, features: FIRST Look Video

Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the much awaited new Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 for the Indian market. The much-awaited legendary off-roader Jimny is now open for bookings and will be sold through the NEXA dealerships. The global debut of the SUV signifies that India is the first market for the 5-door Jimny, and other countries will get this SUV later. Originally launched in global markets in 1970, the SUV has been breaking stereotypes the world over thanks to its unique design and all terrain capabilities, powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology.

Watch Video: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

This Maruti Suzuki JIMNY will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options. It features the globally renowned Kinetic Yellow shade originally developed to make it stand out in poor weather conditions.

The interiors of the Jimny have a minimalistic design with basic black shades to avoid distraction while silver inserts highlight functional elements. The dashboard and centre console have been designed to maximise the driver’s awareness of the angle of the car on undulated surfaces. The JIMNY comes with 22.86 cm (9-inch) Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Jimny will be powered by the K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology, and is mated to a specially tuned 5-speed Manual and 4-speed Automatic Transmission options.