Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Off-Road SUV Launched in India, Prices Start At Rs 12.74 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched the highly anticipated off-roader Jimny at a starting price of Rs 1,274,000 (ex-showroom). The Jimny will be available for deliveries starting today across all NEXA showrooms in the country. The Jimny (5-door) will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants with Automatic and Manual transmission choices, in a total of 6 variants, including 2 dual tone variants of Alpha trim. The top spec Alpha AT Dual Tone variant of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is priced at Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Variant Wise Pricing

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT: Rs 1,274,000

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT: Rs 1,369,000

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT: Rs 1,394,000

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha AT: Rs 1,489,000

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone: Rs 1,385,000

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha AT Dual Tone: Rs 1,505,000

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Design

With a body-on-frame design, the rugged Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets squared body proportions with upright A-pillars, and a flat clamshell bonnet to offer a commanding view out of the cabin. The Jimny comes with LED projector headlamps with washers, big wheel arches and body cladding to safeguard against damage. The Jimny offers a range of seven colour options, including five monotone shades and two dual-tone options.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Cabin

The interiors of the Jimny offer minimalistic design with basic black shades with silver inserts. It comes with 22.86 cm (9”) SmartPlay Pro+ that offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and "Surround Sense" sound system powered by "ARKAMYS".

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Performance

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a 1.5L K-series engine with Idle Start Stop technology and tuned to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission option. It offers a fuel-efficiency of 16.94 kmpl for 5-speed MT and 16.39 kmpl for 4-speed AT and comes with a permanent ALLGRIP PRO (4WD).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Safety

The Jimny comes with the standard features of 6 airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist function, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Brake Limited Slip Differential, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Side-Impact Door Beams, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor Seatbelts, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, Seatbelt Pretensioner, and Rear View Camera.

Announcing the prices of the Jimny, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki's ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over 5 decades since its global debut in 1970.

The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike. We are confident that Jimny will empower customers to explore uncharted territories and power through all obstacles with a #NeverTurnBack attitude.”