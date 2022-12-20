Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV caught testing ahead of Auto Expo 2023 debut

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV has been spotted testing without any camouflage ahead of its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, scheduled to take place in January next year. The upcoming offroader is an iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 3-door SUV which was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo. India's largest automaker earlier confirmed that they had no plans to bring the 3-door version in India due to the pricing of the SUV. However, the 5-door is more practical for Indian audience and will be launched soon, with possible debut at the Auto Expo itself.

The company is tight-lipped about details regarding the forthcoming SUV, but a recent spy photos reveals some important details about the SUV. The test mule caught on camera in wears no camouflage at all and reveals the complete design of the SUV, which is codenamed as YWD in India, and the same is visible on the sticker.

Maruti Suzuki will sell the SUV with a 1.5L petrol motor. To be specific, the K15B power plant will be used here, which misses out on the Dualjet technology but gets the 48V mild-hybrid system. Talking of outputs, the motor peaks out at 105 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. While manual variants will get the 5-speed stick shift, automatic variants will come with 4-speed AT or 6-speed AT, which isn’t confirmed yet.

Design-wise, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will retain a boxy appeal, and in the video, the YouTuber can be seen speaking about the design, which looks like the G-Wagen. The dimensions of the 5-door model are also leaked. It is expected to come with a 300 mm increment in the wheelbase, which will make its length tape at 3,850 mm, whereas the width and height will remain the same at 1,645 and 1,733 mm, respectively.

As compared to the 3-door model, the Jimny will offer more legroom and interior space to rear seat occupants. The feature list, however, is expected to remain largely the same with the addition of rear AC vents.