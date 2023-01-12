Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV makes India debut at Auto Expo 2023, Deets here

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today unveiled two new SUVs - FRONX and JIMNY at the Auto Expo 2023. The much-awaited legendary offroader Jimny will make its India debut in a 5-door avatar an was originally launched in global markets in 1970. The SUV has been breaking stereotypes the world over thanks to its unique design and all terrain capability, powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will now be launched in India soon through the NEXA premium dealership chain.

The JIMNY (5-door) is unveiled to the world today and will be introduced in India first, followed by Suzuki’s global markets. The JIMNY is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode). ALLGRIP PRO offers extreme off-road ability to meet the driver’s spirit of adventure.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: Design

With a body-on-frame design, the rugged Jimny gets squared body proportions for strong body profile. It gets signature design elements such as the clamshell bonnet, vertical slits in the front grille and iconic round headlamps from the legendary Suzuki JIMNY.

This JIMNY will be available in 7 colour options including 5 monotone shades and 2 dual-tone options. It features the globally renowned Kinetic Yellow shade originally developed to make it stand out in poor weather conditions.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: Cabin

The interiors of the Jimny have a minimalistic design with basic black shades to avoid distraction while silver inserts highlight functional elements. The dashboard and centre console have been designed to maximise the driver’s awareness of the angle of the car on undulated surfaces. The JIMNY comes with 22.86cm (9”) Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: Safety

This JIMNY comes loaded with safety features such as 6-airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door: Performance

The Jimny will be powered by the K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology, and is mated to a specially tuned 5-speed Manual and 4-speed Automatic Transmission options.

Introducing the much-awaited JIMNY to customers, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are delighted to present two new SUVs today, the new sporty compact SUV FRONX that will set the trend for a shape of new SUVs in the country and the much-awaited JIMNY with its legendary off-road prowess offering an authentic motoring experience both on and off-road. I am confident that both FRONX and JIMNY will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza.”