Maruti Suzuki Jimny Deliveries Commence Pan India, Owners Share Videos On Internet

Maruti Suzuki Jimny was one of the most anticipated launches of the year. The 5-door off-roader was first showcased in the Indian market at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Ahead of the official launch, the Jimny had over 30,000 bookings. Now, the company has started delivering the SUV to its buyers across the nation. The buzz around the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is rather high, considering it is the spiritual successor to the much-loved Gypsy. Pictures and videos of the delivery ceremony have also been shared on the internet, across various social media platforms. Well, we are expecting to bump into some modified examples of the car soon.

Talking of Jimny’s design, With a body-on-frame design, the rugged Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets squared body proportions with upright A-pillars, and a flat clamshell bonnet to offer a commanding view out of the cabin. The Jimny comes with LED projector headlamps with washers, big wheel arches and body cladding to safeguard against damage. The Jimny offers a range of seven colour options, including five monotone shades and two dual-tone options.

On the inside, the Jimny gets a minimalistic design with basic black shades with silver inserts. It comes with 22.86 cm (9”) SmartPlay Pro+ that offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and "Surround Sense" sound system powered by "ARKAMYS". Furthermore, the Jimny comes with the standard features of 6 airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist function, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Brake Limited Slip Differential, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Side-Impact Door Beams, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor Seatbelts, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, Seatbelt Pretensioner, and Rear View Camera.

Powering the Jimny is a 1.5L K-series engine with Idle Start Stop technology and tuned to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission option. It offers a fuel-efficiency of 16.94 kmpl for 5-speed MT and 16.39 kmpl for 4-speed AT and comes with a permanent ALLGRIP PRO (4WD).