Maruti Suzuki Jimny Discounts: Carmaker Offering Huge Benefits On Thar Rival

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was one of the most anticipated launches of this year. However, the pricing didn’t work well for it, and being a product for a niche set of buyers, the Jimny failed to become as popular as its rivals. Well, the company is now offering discounts on the Jimny, to encash the opportunity that the festive season brings to the door. The brand is offering discounts on both Zeta and Alpha trims of the off-roader and it goes up to Rs 1 lakh. Well, these discounts are only valid till the month's end.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Discounts

As for the Zeta trim, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 is valid. Furthermore, the company is offering a cash benefit of Rs 1 Lakh. The discount is being offered on all four trims of the Jimny, namely Zeta MT, Zeta AT, Alpha MT, and Alpha AT. Also, this is the first time that Maruti Suzuki is offering any discount on the Jimny, ever since its debut in India.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom, for the base-spec Zeta MT variant. The prices go up to Rs 15.05 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AT trim. Talking of its colour schemes, there are seven of them on offer - 5 single-tone and 2 dual-tone.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specs

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a 1.5L K-series engine with Idle Start Stop technology and is tuned to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission option. It offers a fuel efficiency of 16.94 kmpl for 5-speed MT and 16.39 kmpl for 4-speed AT and comes with a permanent ALLGRIP PRO (4WD).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Features

The interiors of the Jimny offer a minimalistic design with basic black shades with silver inserts. It comes with 22.86 cm (9”) SmartPlay Pro+ that offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a "Surround Sense" sound system powered by "ARKAMYS".