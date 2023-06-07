Maruti Suzuki Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar Price Comparison: Which 4x4 Is More Affordable?

The much-anticipated Maruti Suzuki Jimny is launched in India in a 5-door configuration at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. The India-spec model was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, early this year. Compared to the model sold internationally, it is longer and gets a pair of extra doors. In the Indian market, the Jimny is pitted against the Mahindra Thar, prices for which start from Rs 10.54 lakh, ex-showroom. However, there's a catch. The Thar is also available in a 4x2 configuration as well, and this low starting price belongs to the entry-spec 4x2 avatar of the Thar. But how do the two fare against each other in terms of pricing? Let’s find out. To keep it fair, we’ll only compare the 4x4 trims of both cars.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Prices

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny retails in a total of 6 trim options - Zeta MT, Alpha MT, Alpha MT Dual-Tone, Zeta AT, Alpha AT, and Alpha AT Dual-Tone. The Zeta MT costs Rs 12.74 lakh ex-showroom, while the Alpha MT is priced at Rs 13.69 lakh ex-showroom. The dual-tone trim carries a premium of Rs 16,000. The price difference between the manual and automatic trims is Rs 1.20 lakh.

Mahindra Thar 4x4 Prices

The Mahindra Thar misses out on the rear doors, but it indeed has a beefier road presence. In the 4x4 configuration, it is available in AX(O) Petrol MT, AX(O) Diesel MT, LX Diesel MT, LX Diesel MT MLD, LX Petrol MT, LX Petrol MT MLD, LX Petrol AT, LX Diesel AT, LX and Diesel AT MLD. The AX(O) trim is priced at 13.87 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh for petrol and diesel trims, respectively. The LX trim, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 14.56 and Rs 15.26 lakh for petrol and diesel variants, respectively. For the addition of automatic gearbox, buyers will have to pay a premium of Rs 1.45 lakh.