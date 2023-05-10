topStoriesenglish2605637
MARUTI SUZUKI

Maruti Suzuki May 2023 Discounts: Up To Rs 50,000 Off On Swift, WagonR, Alto & More

Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this month? Read on to find out, how much you can save by getting it home this month itself.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Just like summers, deals on the Maruti Suzuki Arena cars are hot. The company is extending benefits on a host of its models to make the most of this start to the new financial year. Also, with summer at its peak, more people go out buying a car. After all, a more convenient way to travel. Well, this month could also be the right time to buy a Maruti Suzuki. But before you start diving deep in the story, beware! Why? Because the country’s largest automaker is not offering any discount, whatsoever, on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki Alto Discounts

A total of Rs 55,000 can be saved on buying the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The brand is extending a cash benefit of up to Rs 40,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. A corporate bonus of Rs 4,000 can also be availed on select trims.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Discounts

The S-Presso is on sale with in both petrol and CNG options, along with manual and automatic gearboxes. This month, the S-Presso can be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, while the exchange bonus goes up to Rs 15,000. The SUV-inspired hatchback can also be availed with Rs 4,000 corporate benefit.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Discounts

The tall-boy hatchback is on sale with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and an upfront cash discount of up to Rs 30,000. The WagonR can be bought with either a 1.0L petrol engine or a 1.2L petrol motor. It is available with factory-fitted CNG trim as well.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discounts

An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is applicable on the Celerio range, along with a cash discount of Rs 35,000. However, the AMT variants do not get a cash discount. Also, the Celerio is available in CNG trims too. Also, it gets a claimed mileage of 25.24 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Discounts

The most-fun-to-drive hatchback under Rs 10 lakh - Maruti Suzuki Swift, is also available with benefits of up to Rs 50,000 which include a cash discount of Rs 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. A corporate discount of Rs 4,000 on select trims is available.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire is also a peppy car, and it is currently available with only an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Sadly, the brand is not offering any cash benefit on the Dzire. Also, this exchange bonus is restricted to petrol trims only.

