Maruti Suzuki recalls Grand Vitara, Brezza, Baleno to fix faulty airbag controller; over 17,000 vehicles affected

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker with over 40 percent market share in the domestic auto industry has issued a recall of 17,362 units of various models including cars like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Maruti Suzuki Eeco to inspect and replace faulty airbag controller. The affected models are manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

"The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace airbag controller free of cost, if required in these vehicles," it added.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare cases might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash, the auto major stated.

"Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced," it said.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for immediate attention, the company noted.

With PTI inputs