Maruti Suzuki Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In October; 1.99 Lakh Units Sold

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported its highest-ever monthly sales at 1,99,217 units in October, a 19 per cent year-on-year growth. The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,67,520 units in October 2022.



MSI also reported its best-ever domestic monthly dispatches in October at 1,77,266 units, up 21 per cent from 1,47,072 units in the year-ago period, the auto major said in a statement.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose to 1,68,047 units last month from 1,40,337 units in October 2022. Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 14,568 units against 24,936 units in October 2022.



Its compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, sales rose to 80,662 units compared to 73,685 units in the year-ago month.



Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, and XL6, sales surged 91 percent to 59,147 units last month from 30,971 units earlier.



MSI said its exports in October 2023 stood at 21,951 units compared to 20,448 units in the same month last year.