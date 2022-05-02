Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker has reported a 6 per cent decline in total wholesales in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki dispatched 1,50,661 units to dealers across India in April 2022 as against 1,59,691 units in April 2021.

However, there's a considerable increment over month-on-month basis as Maruti, last month, reported 1,32,248 unit sales only. It was a decline on Y-o-Y basis with April 2021 when Maruti reported 1,42,454 unit sales.

Talking segments wise, Maruti Suzuki witnessed the biggest slump in small, entry level hatchbacks, resulting in decline in overall sales. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 32 per cent to 17,137 units compared to 25,041 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 18 per cent to 59,184 units against 72,318 in April 2021. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz dropped to 579 units from 1,567 in April 2021.

However, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 33 per cent to 33,941 units compared to 25,484 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports jumped 7 per cent to 18,413 units against 17,237 vehicles in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

"The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well," MSI noted.

With inputs from PTI