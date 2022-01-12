Maruti Suzuki sold 8 out of 10 best selling cars in 2021, this car tops the list

Indian carmaker Maruti has dominated the market for a long time. Their sales on record have been one of the highest in the Indian market, probably as a result of their consumer-friendly pricing. These results have been shown yet again as eight of Maruti Suzuki’s models have been featured in the list of top ten passenger vehicles in 2021.

As per the records and statement provided by Maruti Suzuki India, this is a first. As there have never been eight models of a company in the top ten list in a year. The WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto 800, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Ertiga, stole the top spots for 10 best-selling passenger vehicles for the first time in 2021. Interestingly most of these models are hatchbacks. For instance WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto 800. Whereas Dzire falls in the category of a sedan, Vitara Brezza is five seater SUV, Eeco and Ertiga are MPVs.

"We are deeply honoured and grateful to our customers for choosing Maruti Suzuki as their most preferred passenger vehicle. We will continue to make efforts to offer class-leading products and services to meet today's customer requirements," MSI Senior Executive Director Shashank Srivastava stated.

WagonR topped the list with over 1.83 lakh units, followed by Swift, Baleno and Alto800.

The automaker noted that the eight MSI models contributed over 83 per cent of the total volumes of top 10 selling models and almost 38 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales volumes in 2021.

