Maruti Suzuki Swift, S-Presso, Ignis perform poorly in Global NCAP crash test, scores 1-star safety rating

At the second set of results complying with Global NCAP’s new crash test protocols under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, three Maruti Suzuki cars performed poorly in terms of safety ratings. While the popular hatchback Maruti Suzuki Swift achieved one star for adult and one star for child occupant protection, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis both scored only one star for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection. Global NCAP also performed crash test on the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N, and it secured full 5-star safety ratings.

The three Maruti Suzuki models, the Swift, S-Presso and Ignis, were tested in their basic safety specification with two frontal airbags and ABS. None of the three models provide ESC or side curtain airbags as standard or as optional equipment. All three models demonstrated unstable structures during frontal crash testing.

.@MahindraRise scores a welcome five star safety rating while @Maruti_Corp disappoints with three popular models scoring only one star each.



Global NCAP’s updated protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “It is of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India, Maruti Suzuki, still offers such poorly performing models, which don’t even make some key safety systems available to consumers in India as optional equipment.”

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It is again disappointing that Maruti Suzuki have failed to match the safety progress being made by their competitors. At least now Indian Government regulations are forcing the company to apply minimum safety standards. But surely they should care enough about their customers to do much better than that.”